Light rain for five days: Met

Chandigarh: The weatherman has predicted light rain for the next five days. As per the forecast, mercury is expected to hover around 39°C for a few days with partly cloudy conditions and likely thundery development or light rain from May 21 to 25. The department has also forecast abatement of heat wave conditions from May 21.
