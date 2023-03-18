Rain in region brings down temperatures

Chandigarh, March 18
Parts of Punjab and Haryana received rain on Saturday morning, bringing down the temperatures in the region.
Chandigarh and nearby areas also received rain.
Delhiites also woke up to light rain, which brought respite from the warm weather. Several parts of the city received rain. More rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted during the day, the IMD said.
Meanwhile, according to a TNS report from Patiala, crops submerged in water in many parts of the district following a heavy spell of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, since the wee hours of Saturday.
Farmers say if it rains more, as is predicted for the next 24 hours, the damage to the wheat crop will be heavy as the crop is almost near the ripening stage.
