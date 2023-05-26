Light rain likely for 5 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Maximum as well as minimum temperatures went seven degrees below normal due to the prevailing rain spell in the city.

According to the local Weather Department, the maximum temperature today fell from 34.2°C to 32.4°C, which is seven degrees below normal. Minimum temperature also dropped from 23.7°C to 18.6°C, which is, too, seven degrees below normal.

Rain continued today as well. The city recorded 18.4mm rainfall between 8:30 am yesterday and 8:30 am today. After that 9.4mm rainfall was reported.

Till 8:30 am today, 2mm rainfall was recorded. Light rain is likely to continue for five more days in the city. This season has received relatively high rainfall. From March 1 to 25, 162.5mm rainfall has been witnessed. It is 193.9 per cent more than normal rainfall.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rain is expected. Another fresh Western Disturbance is likely to hit Northwest India from May 29, indicating a long rain spell,” said a weather official.