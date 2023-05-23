Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Chandigarh, May 22
The Chandigarh Meteorological Department has issued a light rain forecast for five days beginning May 23.
Earlier, there was a light rain forecast for three days, but updated forecast shows an extended rainy spell.
Thunderstorm/lightning is expected to accompany. Hailstorms are likely at isolated places on May 24. Squall at the speed 50-60 Kmph is also expected at isolated on May 24.
“Scattered rain is expected for the next two days. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 23,” said a Weather Department’s update.
This season has already received a good amount of rainfall. From March 1 to till now, 132.5mm rainfall has been witnessed. It is 161.9 per cent more than normal temperature.
Mercury hits 43.1°C, season’s highest
Meanwhile, the city on Monday witnessed the highest maximum temperature of the season so far touching 43.1°C, 3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 25°C, one degree below normal. The weather remained dry today.
