Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, February 5
A 31-year-old linesman was electrocuted while repairing a transformer near Janetpur village today.
The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Lalru. He is survived by his wife and two children. Gurpreet was an outsourced employee and had gone to rectify a fault in the transformer near a filling station.
While he was fixing the fault, he fell off the transformer after suffering an electric shock. Workers of the nearby factory rushed the victim to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where he died.
The police and officials of the Electricity Department are investigating the matter.
