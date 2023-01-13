Lions Club to start e-waste collection

Chandigarh, January 12
Lions Club International announced the launch of world’s largest e-waste collection campaign, titled “Dump and Donate”, in partnership with Hindustan E-Waste Management Private Limited, Primus Partners and National Independent Schools Alliance. From January 13, the campaign will be started across more than 120 cities. AP Singh, International Third Vice-President of Lions Clubs, said, “Under this month-long campaign, the members of the Lions Club International will reach out through various schools, institutions and other mediums, and create awareness among the masses about e-waste and its harmful impact on health and environment.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...