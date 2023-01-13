Lions Club to start e-waste collection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

Lions Club International announced the launch of world’s largest e-waste collection campaign, titled “Dump and Donate”, in partnership with Hindustan E-Waste Management Private Limited, Primus Partners and National Independent Schools Alliance. From January 13, the campaign will be started across more than 120 cities. AP Singh, International Third Vice-President of Lions Clubs, said, “Under this month-long campaign, the members of the Lions Club International will reach out through various schools, institutions and other mediums, and create awareness among the masses about e-waste and its harmful impact on health and environment.”