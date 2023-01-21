List reasons for approval to IT Park projects: Ministry to Chandigarh Housing Board

Tribune News Service

In a relief to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has asked it to list reasons for granting approval to its housing projects at the IT Park in the city.

The National Board for Wildlife (NBW) had in October last year rejected the CHB’s proposal to grant approval to its two proposed projects — General Housing Scheme at plot Nos. 1 and 2 and Government Housing Scheme at plot No. 7 — at the IT Park.

Turning down the proposal, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had stated after discussion, the standing committee of the NBW observed the development of high-rise buildings near the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary would lead to disturbance in the migratory paths of the birds.

"The waste generated along with the noise and air pollution arising as a result of allied activities in these townships will have deleterious effect on the sanctuary and birds," the ministry had stated, adding the standing committee, therefore, decided to reject the proposal.

The CHB examined the decision and requested the board to re-consider it, said a senior CHB official. The ministry had now sought detailed reasons for granting approval to the projects, he said, adding a reply was being prepared and would be submitted to the ministry soon.

As per the Supreme Court, no permanent structure can be constructed for any purpose within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. "The area does not fall under the ESZ of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary," he said. The project falls beyond 1.25 km of the ESZ, he added. The official said the project site for plot Nos. 1 and 2 was 1.56 km from the sanctuary and that of plot No. 7 was 1.52 km away.

He said the CHB was to construct only seven-storey buildings, whereas up to 11-storey towers were coming up in the vicinity of the sanctuary in Panchkula.

Up to 0.5 km from the ESZ, no commercial construction was allowed. From 0.5 km to 1.25 km, construction of low-density and low-rise building up to 15 feet was allowed, while beyond 1.25 km, construction of new buildings, including houses, was allowed.

The scheme was approved by the CHB board of directors in December 2020. Although the exact rates of flats were yet to be decided, the tentative cost of units ranged between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.75 crore.

The project land is part of 123 acres that the CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle.

The CHB plans to construct 728 flats in three categories in seven-storey towers on IT Park plot Nos. 1 and 2, spread over 16.6 acres, for general public. Besides, it is planning to construct flats for the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their MLAs and officers on plot No. 7.

