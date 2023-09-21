List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a report on steps being initiated for filling existing and impending vacancies in the UT State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The Secretary, Department of Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Chandigarh, has been asked to file an affidavit in this regard.

Act promptly in making appointments The state governments/UTs should take prompt action in making appointments of president/members in the state and district commissions for the redressal of consumers’ grievances. —Justice Harsh Bunger, high court

Justice Harsh Bunger of the high court also directed for the time being extension in the tenure of Rajesh K Arya, a non-judicial member of the state commission, and Brij Mohan Sharma, a non-judicial member of the district commission-II.

Making it clear that the extension would continue till the next date of hearing, Justice Bunger said the direction was being issued to ensure that the disputes redressal mechanism did not come to a standstill and purely by way of an interim measure.

Fixing the case for further hearing on October 11, Justice Bunger asserted: “I have considered the submissions and am of the view that in a welfare state, it is expected that the government should take prompt action in making appointments of the president/members in the state and district commissions for the redressal of the consumers’ grievances.”

Justice Bunger was hearing a petition filed against the UT and another respondent by the Tricity Consumer Court Bar Association through counsels Nitin Thatai, IP Singh and Sandeep Khunger. The petitioner had approached the high court under Articles 226/227 of the Constitution of India, seeking directions to the authorities to fill vacancies in the commissions in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court on March 3.

Chandigarh currently houses a State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising two Benches, and two District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.