List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Chandigarh, October 14

After eight deferments, nine Municipal Corporation (MC) councillors from ward Nos. 19 to 27 finally got an opportunity to raise their issues with UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who chaired a meeting today in the presence of senior officers of the UT Administration.

The meeting was slated to be held on October 10, but the administration deferred it to October 17 in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city on October 8 and 9. However, the meeting was advanced and held today.

Matters raised by area representatives Gurbax Rawat, ward No. 27 Overgrowth in Sectors 38 (West), 39 B, C, D and 40 B

Unsold Estate Office plots in Sec 40A, 40B turning into dump

Allotment of land for temple in Sector 38 (West)

Starting Sampark Centre inside Community Centre, Sec 38 (West) Jasbir S Bunty, ward No. 24 Lack of facilities at Sec 42 dispensary

Wall to separate forest and residential areas in Sec 42

The councillors, including six from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and three from the Congress, raised ward-wise concerns with the Adviser for an effective and timely resolution.

The councillors took up development and maintenance issues in respective areas with the Adviser, who directed officials concerned to resolve these in a time-bound manner.

The issue of misuse of vacant government land was discussed, wherein the Adviser directed officials to list all vacant government properties and ensure no trespass. He stressed any issue causing inconvenience to general public must be disposed of within a timeframe.

On maintenance of schools, the Education Department stated survey of all institutions had been completed and necessary action to address any upkeep issues was underway and would be completed in a time-bound manner. Ward No. 27 councillor Gurbax Rawat later told Chandigarh Tribune she raised the issue of overgrowth in Sectors 38 (West), 39 B, C, D and 40 B. She said unsold Estate Office plots were full of unwanted grass and had turned into a dump, especially in Sectors 40A and 40B.

She sought allotment of land for temple in Sector 38 (West) and said infrastructure had been provided by the MC for a Sampark Centre inside the Community Centre, Sector 38 (West), but it was yet to be started by the UT’s IT Department. She further requested the Adviser to make the Sector 39 mandi functional.

Highlighting the dilapidated condition of common stairs and walkways for upper floors of EWS houses in Sectors 40A, B and C, she said these had not been maintained by the Chandigarh Housing Board despite several requests.

Similarly, Jasbir Singh Bunty, councillor from ward No. 24, raised the issue of lack of facilities at the Sector 42 dispensary. “There is a dentist, but no dental chair, there is an ayurveda doctor, but not medicines at the dispensary,” he said. He also demanded construction of a wall to separate the forest area from the residential area in Sector 42.

The councillors expressed gratitude to the Adviser for addressing the concerns of public and giving them a chance to discuss public grievances and resolve these in an amicable manner.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, other senior officials of the administration were present.

Meeting after eight deferments

The meeting had to be deferred eight times, with initial one being proposed for June 30, followed by July 4, 12, 27, Aug 23, Sept 5, 21 and Oct 10. The meetings were started in 2016 to try and resolve issues on the spot.