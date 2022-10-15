 List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials : The Tribune India

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

AAP, Cong councillors from ward Nos. 19 to 27 air issues at meet

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

After eight deferments, nine Municipal Corporation (MC) councillors from ward Nos. 19 to 27 finally got an opportunity to raise their issues with UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who chaired a meeting today in the presence of senior officers of the UT Administration.

The meeting was slated to be held on October 10, but the administration deferred it to October 17 in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city on October 8 and 9. However, the meeting was advanced and held today.

Matters raised by area representatives

Gurbax Rawat, ward No. 27

  • Overgrowth in Sectors 38 (West), 39 B, C, D and 40 B
  • Unsold Estate Office plots in Sec 40A, 40B turning into dump
  • Allotment of land for temple in Sector 38 (West)
  • Starting Sampark Centre inside Community Centre, Sec 38 (West)

Jasbir S Bunty, ward No. 24

  • Lack of facilities at Sec 42 dispensary
  • Wall to separate forest and residential areas in Sec 42

The councillors, including six from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and three from the Congress, raised ward-wise concerns with the Adviser for an effective and timely resolution.

The councillors took up development and maintenance issues in respective areas with the Adviser, who directed officials concerned to resolve these in a time-bound manner.

The issue of misuse of vacant government land was discussed, wherein the Adviser directed officials to list all vacant government properties and ensure no trespass. He stressed any issue causing inconvenience to general public must be disposed of within a timeframe.

On maintenance of schools, the Education Department stated survey of all institutions had been completed and necessary action to address any upkeep issues was underway and would be completed in a time-bound manner. Ward No. 27 councillor Gurbax Rawat later told Chandigarh Tribune she raised the issue of overgrowth in Sectors 38 (West), 39 B, C, D and 40 B. She said unsold Estate Office plots were full of unwanted grass and had turned into a dump, especially in Sectors 40A and 40B.

She sought allotment of land for temple in Sector 38 (West) and said infrastructure had been provided by the MC for a Sampark Centre inside the Community Centre, Sector 38 (West), but it was yet to be started by the UT’s IT Department. She further requested the Adviser to make the Sector 39 mandi functional.

Highlighting the dilapidated condition of common stairs and walkways for upper floors of EWS houses in Sectors 40A, B and C, she said these had not been maintained by the Chandigarh Housing Board despite several requests.

Similarly, Jasbir Singh Bunty, councillor from ward No. 24, raised the issue of lack of facilities at the Sector 42 dispensary. “There is a dentist, but no dental chair, there is an ayurveda doctor, but not medicines at the dispensary,” he said. He also demanded construction of a wall to separate the forest area from the residential area in Sector 42.

The councillors expressed gratitude to the Adviser for addressing the concerns of public and giving them a chance to discuss public grievances and resolve these in an amicable manner.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, other senior officials of the administration were present.

Meeting after eight deferments

The meeting had to be deferred eight times, with initial one being proposed for June 30, followed by July 4, 12, 27, Aug 23, Sept 5, 21 and Oct 10. The meetings were started in 2016 to try and resolve issues on the spot.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Civic body to launch special cleanliness drive in city today

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season