Lists of candidates released after scrutiny in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

The returning officer of Mohali today released a list of nine validly nominated candidates for this Assembly seat. The scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the candidates was held today.

Nominations could be withdrawn on February 4. The elections are scheduled for February 20 and counting of votes would take place on March 10.

Sanjeev Vashisht (BJP), Kulwant Singh (AAP), Parvinder Singh Baidwan (SAD), Balbir Singh Sidhu (Cong), Balwinder Kaur (SAD, Amritsar), Manisha (Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party), Shinderpal Singh (Punjab National Party), Harsimran Singh and Ravneet Singh Brar (Independents) are in the fray for the Mohali seat poll.

From the Dera Bassi constituency, 15 candidates, including Sanjeev Khanna (BJP), NK Sharma (SAD-BSP), Kuljit Singh Randhawa (AAP), Deepinder Singh Dhillon (Congress), three from other registered political parties and eight independents are in the fray.

From the Kharar constituency, 20 valid nominations, including Anmol Gagan Mann (AAP), Kamaldeep Singh (BJP), Ranjit Singh Gill (SAD), Vijay Sharma (Congress), four from other registered political parties and 12 Independents are in the fray.