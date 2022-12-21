Kulwant Singh Literary Festival at Panchkula's Bhavan Vidyalaya today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 20

To commemorate the birth anniversary of its founder chairman Kulwant Singh, Bhavan Vidyalaya will organise Kulwant Singh Literary Fest on the school premises on Wednesday.

“He was a true bibliophile and had immense love for literature. Holding this memorial event would be a befitting gesture to inspire our young students,” said Principal Gulshan Kaur. “The first edition of our mega event is our endeavour to cultivate love for literature among our young students as well as provide them with opportunities to exhibit their literary merit,” she added.

The day-long event would begin with a documentary on the founder. The literary session would have Rajni Sekhri Sibal, Sumita Misra, Vivek Atray, Anil Srinivasan and Col DS Cheema as guest speakers.

A session on ‘Language Transcends Borders’ with CP Viswanath from Karadi Path Education Company Pvt Ltd would be held post lunch. Eminent art historian Dr BN Goswamy will be the chief guest on the occasion.

