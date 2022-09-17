Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

A Chinese national, Jeffery Jhu, who left India in 2020 has been identified as the overseas handler of the gang busted by the Chandigarh police for cheating and extorting money from people on the pretext of providing them instant loan through various apps.

The UT police had arrested 21 suspects, including Chinese national Wang Chengua, Anshul Kumar and kingpin Parwej Alam, alias Jitu Bhadana, alias Sonu Bhadana, in connection with the case.

SP (Cyber Crime Investigation Cell) Ketan Bansal said Jeffery had emerged as the main handler who used to give directions to Anshul and Chengua. “Jeffery had created shell pharmaceutical and freight companies and Anshul, involved in money laundering, was made director of two of these firms by him,” said the SP.

Jeffery managed the illegal proceeds transferred to China through the hawala network. Investigations into the well-knitted money laundering racket have also revealed majority of the suspects had worked in PC Finance, Gurgaon, in 2019-20.

On verifying the records of the firm, the police found out foreign nationals Peter, Tray and Nicolson were at the top positions of the company. “We are yet to verify whether these are real names of the suspects,” the SP said.

The police have written to Google requesting it to delete apps, including Hugo Loan, Coin Cash, AA Loan, AK Loan, Win Credit, etc.

The accused used to communicate with their handler through social media apps such as GBWhatsApp, DingTalk and WeChat. GBWhatsApp is a clone of WhatsApp, offering features such as hidden message ticks, auto reply, etc. The police have now sought information about these social media apps.

They have further sent a request to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, for details of Chengua’s visa, which had expired in 2020. “After receiving a report, Section 14 (exceeding period of stay) of the Foreigners Act will be added to the case,” the police said.

The police have further written to the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Financial Intelligence Unit. The bank accounts to which the money was transferred are in the name of shell companies, some of which have been found to be registered on fake documents and addresses. Around Rs 50 lakh have been frozen in these accounts.

The suspects were produced in a local court today, which sent 18 to judicial custody and extended the police remand of Chengua, Anshul and Pawrej till Monday.