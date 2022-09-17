 Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified : The Tribune India

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Police remand of three key suspects extended

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

A Chinese national, Jeffery Jhu, who left India in 2020 has been identified as the overseas handler of the gang busted by the Chandigarh police for cheating and extorting money from people on the pretext of providing them instant loan through various apps.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

A Chinese national, Jeffery Jhu, who left India in 2020 has been identified as the overseas handler of the gang busted by the Chandigarh police for cheating and extorting money from people on the pretext of providing them instant loan through various apps.

The UT police had arrested 21 suspects, including Chinese national Wang Chengua, Anshul Kumar and kingpin Parwej Alam, alias Jitu Bhadana, alias Sonu Bhadana, in connection with the case.

SP (Cyber Crime Investigation Cell) Ketan Bansal said Jeffery had emerged as the main handler who used to give directions to Anshul and Chengua. “Jeffery had created shell pharmaceutical and freight companies and Anshul, involved in money laundering, was made director of two of these firms by him,” said the SP.

Jeffery managed the illegal proceeds transferred to China through the hawala network. Investigations into the well-knitted money laundering racket have also revealed majority of the suspects had worked in PC Finance, Gurgaon, in 2019-20.

On verifying the records of the firm, the police found out foreign nationals Peter, Tray and Nicolson were at the top positions of the company. “We are yet to verify whether these are real names of the suspects,” the SP said.

The police have written to Google requesting it to delete apps, including Hugo Loan, Coin Cash, AA Loan, AK Loan, Win Credit, etc.

The accused used to communicate with their handler through social media apps such as GBWhatsApp, DingTalk and WeChat. GBWhatsApp is a clone of WhatsApp, offering features such as hidden message ticks, auto reply, etc. The police have now sought information about these social media apps.

They have further sent a request to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, for details of Chengua’s visa, which had expired in 2020. “After receiving a report, Section 14 (exceeding period of stay) of the Foreigners Act will be added to the case,” the police said.

The police have further written to the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Financial Intelligence Unit. The bank accounts to which the money was transferred are in the name of shell companies, some of which have been found to be registered on fake documents and addresses. Around Rs 50 lakh have been frozen in these accounts.

The suspects were produced in a local court today, which sent 18 to judicial custody and extended the police remand of Chengua, Anshul and Pawrej till Monday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan PM becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during SCO summit; watch Putin's reaction

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

3
Haryana EDUCATION NOTES

Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

5
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

6
Nation

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

7
Punjab

2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder

8
Nation

PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations

9
Business

Sensex dives 1,093 pts as global risks weigh; logs weekly loss

10
Delhi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

Not an era of war, Modi talks to Putin Xi

Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin

Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...

Capt Amarinder to join BJP next week

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...

Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: SC to govt

Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt

Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity

Issues notice over marital rape pleas

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas

Delhi High Court had delivered split verdict on petitions se...

HP grew despite Covid, BJP bound to return: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh grew despite Covid, BJP bound to return: CM Jai Ram Thakur


Cities

View All

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

Commemorative coins, Urdu booklets released

Deep pits found, illegal sand mining suspected in Ajnala

Kapurthala youth shot in US

Kapurthala youth shot in US

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Monopoly at GMSH: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets Rs 33 crore under AMRUT scheme

ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

Centre upgrades Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ‘Z’ category security to entire country

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Mobiles found in jail, one held

Workshop on open source software begins

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered