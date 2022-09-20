Chandigarh: Remand of key accused in loan app fraud case extended by three days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

A local court has extended by three days police remand of Parwej Alam, alias Jitu Bhadana, alias Sonu Bhadana, who along with 21 others, including a Chinese national, was arrested for cheating and extorting money from people on the pretext of providing them instant loan through various apps.

Bhadana, Wang Chengua, a Chinese national, and Anshul Kumar were produced in the court today on completion of their police remand. While Chengua and Anshul were sent to judicial custody, cops sought Bhadana’s remand. SP (Cyber Crime Investigation Cell) Ketan Bansal said fresh evidence had cropped up during probe.

