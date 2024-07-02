Loan app scam: 4 cops suspended for concealing evidence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Four police personnel, including an Inspector, have been suspended by the department for their alleged connivance with cybercriminals in concealing and suppressing the evidence. The case pertains to an instant loan app fraud.

Inspector Ranjit Singh, who was previously the SHO of the cybercrime police station and was recently transferred to the traffic wing; Sub-Inspector KD Singh and Head Constables Bahadur Singh and Rajinder Singh have been put under suspension.

Police officials said these cops had served a notice on one of the accused but didn’t proceed against him, providing benefit to the accused.

“Necessary departmental and criminal action will be taken against the officials,” said the police. A Chinese national was also arrested in this case. An investigation at the international level is underway against other accused based in foreign countries.

Twentyone members of the gang were arrested in 2022 for extorting money from people on the pretext of providing them instant loan online.

The arrested accused included 13 agents who worked at a call centre. Chinese national Wang Cheng and Anshul Kumar used to manage the extorted money.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime