Local BPCL depot despatches 71 tankers

Mohali, January 3
Following panic buying triggered by the nationwide strike of truckers, normal sale and supply of petrol and diesel resumed in Mohali today.
The outside delivery of petrol and diesel from the local oil depot of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) (Lalru) gained momentum as 71 tankers or lorries were despatched outside till 5 pm today.
