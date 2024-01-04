 Local BPCL depot despatches 71 tankers : The Tribune India

Local BPCL depot despatches 71 tankers

Local BPCL depot despatches 71 tankers

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 3

Following panic buying triggered by the nationwide strike of truckers, normal sale and supply of petrol and diesel resumed in Mohali today.

The outside delivery of petrol and diesel from the local oil depot of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) (Lalru) gained momentum as 71 tankers or lorries were despatched outside till 5 pm today.

