Local football coach finishes AFC pro licence in Japan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Local football coach Surinder Singh completed his AFC pro licence in Japan. This was the fifth and last module of the pro licence organised by the All-India Football Association under the guidance of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Fédération Internationale De Football Association (FIFA).

The last module of the course that began in May last year concluded on July 3, at Chiba, Tokyo, Japan. This module was a compulsory excursion for all participants, designed to observe the development of football in Japan.

"This module aims on the grassroots development programmes to youth development programmes, school football to academy and how national team development programmes take place," Surinder said. The selected candidates participated in training sessions of clubs like Yokohama FC, Urawa FC, Tokyo FC and Kashiwa FC.

"I got a chance to interact with Japan Football Association's (JFA) technical director, coach education director, physical fitness director, head of FIFA technical committee and head of the match analyst. I want to thank the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for organising the AFC pro licence in India, which is a big step to promote football in India," Surinder added.