Local golfer to represent India in international meet

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 30

Local amateur golfer Heena Kang will represent India in the 2024 Women’s Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship at the Southern Golf Club from January 8 to 12.

Heena, ranked No. 1 in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Final Ladies Amateur Order of Merit List 2023, will also take part in the Australian Amateur Championship at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club and Keysborough from January 14 to 19.

“I am excited to take part in these international competitions and am confident that I will bring laurels to the nation,” said Heena, who has been coached by Laurence Brotheridge from the United Kingdom. She had started at the age of 10. A former student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, she is currently pursuing graduation from MCM DAV College, Sector 36. A former winner of the North Zone Indian Golf Union Sub-Junior and Feeder Tour, she practises at the CGA Golf Range, the Chandigarh Golf Club and the Panchkula Golf Club.

“I have always tried to strike a balance between my studies and golf. The upcoming championships will be the perfect platform to get the right assessment of my overall development in the sport. The conditions will be completely different, and I am mentally well prepared to take up the challenge,” said Heena.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula