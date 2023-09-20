Local golfers to feature in Vizag Open

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Local golfers Aadil Bedi, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta and Amrit Lal Lubana will feature in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) organised Vizag Open at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) from September 20 to 23. The total prize for the event will be Rs 1 crore.

The local group will be up against leading Indian professionals, including Olympian Udayan Mane, PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Sunhit Bishnoi and Harshjeet Singh Sethie to name a few. The foreign participants will be Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Badal Hossain and Mohammed Akbar Hossain from Bangladesh, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill.

S Muthu and Rahman Mehboob Shorif and amateurs Bharat Kollapudi, Kanugula Sreenivas and S Nischinth Arya Reddy from Visakhapatnam will also feature in the event.

MSN Raju, honorary secretary, East Point Golf Club (EPCG), said, “This is the first time that a PGTI tournament is taking place at the EPGC. We assure the organisers and players that they will have a great experience playing at our naturally picturesque and challenging course.”