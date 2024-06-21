Local lad Savir sood tops Asian squash rankings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Local squash player Savir Sood has claimed the top rank in the U-15 Asian Junior Rankings, which were released recently.

Sood tops the table with 1,080 points he claimed in five tournaments. The rankings were released by the Asian Squash Federation.

Sood won the 14th Indian Junior Open (an Asian Super Series Platinum event) beating Hridhaan Shah of Maharashtra in straight sets. He later won the Northern Slam title after logging a 3-1 victory over Delhi’s Raghav Vashishta. Savir, a student of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, trains under coaches Saurabh and Vikas Nayar at the Chandigarh Club and Lake Sports Complex. He also won the Northern India Squash Championship 2023, and finished second at the JSW Willingdon Squash Championship 2024.

“I have had my eyes set on the Indian Junior Open title after finishing third at the 13th edition of the event,” said 15-year-old Sood. “My goal is to continue with the same consistency in squash and academics. Winning the International Junior Open Squash Tournament in Indore really helped me climb the ranking table. Players from eight countries, including the US and Malaysia, participated in it,” he added. He defeated Hridhaan Shah (who is ranked 7th in the latest release rankings) 12-10 16-14 11-6 in the final match. The youngster will be participating in the Sub-Junior/Junior National Championship to be conducted later this year. He has already represented India in the Asian Juniors.

