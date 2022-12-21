Local lads log easy win in hockey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

In a one-sided affair, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Manipur Hockey 7-3 on the opening day of the Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (U-18) in Bhubaneswar.

Surinder Singh (2nd, 18th), Paramvir Singh (32nd, 56th) and Gurpreet Singh (58th, 58th) scored a brace each, while Sharandeep Singh (6th) added one goal to the winning team’s tally. Silheiba Lisham (17th), Suresh Adhikarimayum (46th) and Sorokhaibam Singh (48th) all scored goals for Manipur.

Hockey Punjab also logged an easy 14-1 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Dilraj Singh (21st, 23rd, 48th, 49th, 50th, 55th) netted most goals for Punjab, followed by Jaspal Singh (4th, 30th, 58th ) and Ujwal Singh (17th, 42nd, 44th). Gurpreet Singh (27th) and Manjot Singh (47th) scored one goal each. Metta Kumar (48th) netted the lone goal for Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey played a 3-3 draw against Hockey Haryana in Pool A. Manoj Yadav (14th , 44th) struck a brace, while Ajeet Yadav (36th) scored a goal for Uttar Pradesh. For Hockey Haryana, Captain Toshant (18th), Roshan (22nd) and Agyapal (54th) netted one goal each.

The Hockey Association of Odisha registered a 3-1 win against Jharkhand. Sanjit Tirkey (40th), Paulus Lakra (42nd) and Ricky Tonjam (56th) scored goals for Odisha, while Deepak Soreng (36th) scored the only goal for Jharkhand. The Pool B clash between Hockey MP and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey went in favour of Madhya Pradesh, while the third Pool B match between Hockey Bihar and Hockey Arunachal was won by the former.

