Local residents offer water to voters

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

Local residents offered drinking water to the visitors at the polling station at the Phase 2 Government School, as the administration’s arrangements were nowhere to be seen. A broken wheelchair from Phase 6 Civil Hospital was kept outside the booth for the ‘convenience’ of persons with disabilities (PwD).

Amidst the intense heat, polling official Sukhjinder Kaur fainted momentarily before being taken away. She was later taken to the hospital for a check-up.

In Sector 61, about a dozen residents were turned away as their names did not appear in the electoral rolls. A Sector 61 resident, Arun Khullar, who had been a regular voter here for many years, was shocked to see his and his wife’s names missing from the rolls. “Around a dozen people have been turned back from the same locality. There should be a probe into why our names went missing this time,” he complained about the BLO.

