Local shuttlers bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Local shuttlers excelled in the recently held North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship, which concluded in Jammu on September 11.

According to Surinder Mahajan, honorary general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), the local team won eight medals in the individual events for the first time. The senior (men and women) team bagged one gold and one sliver each in the mix and women’s double vent. The team also won four bronze medals in singles and girls’ U-19 doubles event.

In the team championships, the Chandigarh team won the bronze medal. Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, CBA, stated that the city team earned a rare distinction of bagging double additional direct entries in the National Badminton Championships of various categories, which are to be held in the near future this year.

In the women’s semi-finals, Delhi’s Likhita Srivastava defeated Chandigarh’s Garima Singh (22-20, 21-17) and Punjab’s Tanvi Sharma overpowered city’s Rijui Saini (16-21, 21-7, 21-14).

In the men’s semi-finals, Rajasthan’s PranayKatta ousted Chandigarh’s Dhruv Bansal (21-16, 21-7) and Punjab’s Lakshya Sharma outplayed city’s Abhishek Saini (21-18, 21-14). In the boys’ U-19 final, Chandigarh’s Samarveer faced a (18-21, 9-21) defeated against Haryana’s Manraj Singh. In women’s doubles final, the local pair of Arpita Malik and Nikita lost to Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta (10-21, 13-21). In the men’s doubles final, Samarveer and Riju defeated Pragya Katara and Himanshu Khatana (21-17, 21-16). In the girls’ double U-19 semi-finals, Punjab’s Liza Tank and ManyaRahalan defeated Mili Verma and Nimar Kaur of Chandigarh (21-16, 21-16).