Local swimmers bag medals in masters championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The three-member local contingent bagged six medals at the 19th National Masters Swimming Championship held in Mangalore.

Yumlembam Surjit Singh won a gold medal, a silver and a bronze. UT Sports Department Lifeguard Mahavir Parsad Rohilla claimed a gold medal and a silver.

UT Sports Department swimming coach Ramesh Chander won a silver.