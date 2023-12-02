Local swimmers bag medals in masters championship

Chandigarh, December 1
The three-member local contingent bagged six medals at the 19th National Masters Swimming Championship held in Mangalore.
Yumlembam Surjit Singh won a gold medal, a silver and a bronze. UT Sports Department Lifeguard Mahavir Parsad Rohilla claimed a gold medal and a silver.
UT Sports Department swimming coach Ramesh Chander won a silver.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...