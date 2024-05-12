Lok Adalat disposes of 9,850 cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

A total of 12,403 cases were taken up at the National Lok Adalat. Out of this, 9,850 cases were disposed of by compromise. A total of 12,403 pre-litigation and pending criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial and labour disputes, among others were taken up today.

Panchkula: As many as 4,810 cases were settled during Lok Adalat on Saturday.

