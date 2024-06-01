Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Chandigarh, June 1
Polling began on Saturday for 2024 Lok Sabha election in Chandigarh in the seventh and final phase of parliamentary elections.
Amid tight security arrangements, voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Congress leader Manish Tewari is contesting against BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency.
The constituency has been represented by both the BJP and the Congress in the past.
Congress and BJP have dropped two familiar faces this time. While Congress dropped former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was the party's Chandigarh candidate in the past four elections, the BJP dropped sitting MP Kirron Kher, who has represented the seat twice.
In Chandigarh, 6,59,805 voters comprising 3,18,226 women and 35 third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Voting started at 7 am today across the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Vote with My family, for my Chandigarh, for my Bharat!— Sanjay Tandon 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SanjayTandonBJP) June 1, 2024
मैंने अपने परिवार सहित मतदान किया, मेरे चंडीगढ़ के लिए, मेरे भारत के लिए! pic.twitter.com/SbhaHzaHJe
