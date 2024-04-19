Lok Sabha poll: Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in city

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 18

The Panchkula police, along with units of the CRPF, organised a flag-march in view of the forthcoming General Elections.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police, Himadri Kaushik, said the police were keeping vigil at the border adjoining the city. “We have set up joint checkpoints in collaboration with the CRPF in border areas of the city. Everyone who crosses the border is being monitored closely to put a check on illegal liquor smuggling. We are also carrying out strict surveillance at nine checkpoints bordering the district at the interstate level,” she said.

Police officials said flag marches were taken out at different places, including Rajiv Colony and Budhanpur Colony, among other areas in the city. They added that police riders and PCR vans were also present during the marches.

DCP Kaushik said the police were making elaborate security arrangements for the General Election. “The purpose of organising a flag march is to create a sense of security among the people so that they can exercise their right to vote freely. We will not tolerate negligence in relation to the misuse of liquor, cash and other items during the election campaigns,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Panchkula