Lok Sabha Polls: Van to collect suggestions for BJP manifesto launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

The city BJP today flagged off an LED van to collect suggestions from people for its manifesto, ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Patra’, being prepared for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The president of the city BJP, Jatinder Pal Malhotra, flagged off the van from Kamalam, the party office in Sector 33. The van will be parked in different areas of the city, near markets, religious places, parks etc.

It will collect suggestions from various institutions, including market welfare associations, resident welfare associations, temples, mosques, gurdwaras, religious and social institutions. These suggestions will be collected and sent to the central BJP leadership so that it can be included in the manifesto or resolution letter to be made by the party for the elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #Lok Sabha