Lone woman in fray, BSP candidate files papers

Chandigarh, May 13

Ritu Singh, the lone woman candidate in fray from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, filed her nomination papers today. Tomorrow will be the last date to file nominations. So far, 7 candidates, including BJP’s Sanjay Tandon, have filed their papers.

Ritu, 35, filed her nominations from the BSP. Ritu, a resident of Amritsar, did her graduation in 2009 and post-graduation in psychology in 2011 from Jammu University and PhD from Delhi University in 2019.

She has assets of Rs 7.11 lakh that include Rs 25,000 in cash, 3.55 lakh in different bank accounts, a scooter worth Rs 45,000 and 40 gram gold worth Rs 2.85 lakh.

As many as 7 FIRs had been registered against her in Delhi. A former ad-hoc professor DR College, Delhi University, she was booked for allegedly encroaching an area outside the varsity premises with her ‘pakoda’ stall.

Independent candidate Piar Chand, a resident of Sector 22, Chandigarh, filed his nomination papers.

Chand and his wife own total assets of Rs 16.30 lakh which include a car, 22 gram gold, Rs 1.3 lakh in cash, and bank deposits. He also owns a residential house and 5 bighas agricultural land in Himachal Pradesh worth Rs 30 lakh. An advocate by profession, Chand did his LLB from Himachal Pradesh University in 2002.

