Long outages, life comes to a halt at Aerocity

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 13

Residents of Aerocity have been grappling with long power cuts that have severely disrupted their daily life. The recurrent outages, lasting over several hours at a stretch, have left residents frustrated and concerned about the lack of a swift solution to the issue.

Several parts of the locality today witnessed a power cut from 10 am to 8 pm. The outages have also affected essential services such as water supply, refrigeration, and air conditioning, exacerbating the hardships of the residents

Gurjusjit Singh, a local resident, said H, I and J block of Aerocity went dark around 9 pm on July 8 and the supply was restored at 7 am on July 12. “Even after that we have been facing power cuts,” he said, adding several other parts, including B, D, H, F and J blocks, again went powerless this morning and the supply was restored around 8 pm.

The local residents took to social media to voice their grievances. They have called on the authorities, including the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), to take immediate action to address the issue and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the area.

Ruchi Anand, another resident, expressed her frustration, saying “The power cuts have disrupted our daily activities and made it difficult to carry out basic tasks. We hope the authorities will take swift measures to rectify the situation.”

Residents also complained of low power voltage due to which air conditioners and other appliances couldn’t be operated.

