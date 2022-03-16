Long waiting time adds to pain of patients at CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 15

Patients dependent on the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centre here complain of long waiting time and being left unattended by doctors.

Ved Sodhra, a resident of Sector 29, said: “I have been coming here for the past three days to take OPD appointment, but have to return disappointed.”

The CGHS wellness centre located in the Civil Hospital, Sector 45, Chandigarh, is providing healthcare facilities to all Central government employees and pensioners from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

TR Sharma, a patient from Solan, said: “We have been standing in a queue since 8 am today. We were asked to wait because Internet wasn’t working. There is a huge rush at the dispensary. We have to come from Himachal Pradesh and even stay here for 2-3 days if we don’t get appointment for the day.” Over 40,000 beneficiaries are dependent upon the dispensary. The daily footfall at the centre is exceeding 500 patients with only four doctors.

The number of beneficiaries is on the rise with the retirement of employees. Beneficiaries from far-off places such as Bathinda and Ferozepur have to stay here for 5-7 days to take appointment.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, Additional Director, CGHS, Chandigarh, said: “The problem these days is of extended waiting time due to increasing rush of patients. OPD footfall has increased to 500 patients per day. Two of our doctors are on leave due to medical conditions. We are trying our best to provide healthcare facilities to our beneficiaries. We are hard-pressed as patients from nearby states also come here. Around 3,000 BSNL employees recently joined the CGHS. There is a sudden influx of beneficiaries in the scheme.”

“We treat patients and provide them medicines here. Sometimes, we get short of supply. We are also burdened. If a wellness centre is opened in Himachal Pradesh for Hamirpur and Bilaspur area, it will ease the sufferings of beneficiaries in Chandigarh,” he said.

The CGHS is a model health care facility provider for Central Government employees and pensioners.