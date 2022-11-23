Sohana nurse’s murder: Lookout circular to be issued against ex-cop

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 22

The Mohali police have initiated proceedings for issuing a lookout circular (LOC) against dismissed cop Rashpreet Singh in the alleged murder of nurse residing in Sohana.

Rashpreet Singh and his family are reportedly missing from their Sector 86 house for the past few days.

Naseeb Kaur, 23, a native of Abohar, who was staying in a paying guest accommodation at Sohana, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a village pond on November 13.

The police have traced Rashpreet, dismissed for an attempt to murder and a robbery bid at a house in Sector 71 in December 2020, and Naseeb Kaur’s old friendship in the case. Cops said it was with Naseeb Kaur that the then ASI Rashpreet had a first brush with the law when he pointed a revolver at a Mohali restaurant owner who dared to ask them for the bill. Later, Rashpreet, in his 30s and father of two children, was dismissed from service for an attempt to murder and a robbery.

The grainy CCTV footage of the area on November 13 night showed a person, cops suspect it to be Rashpreet, along with the ‘unconscious’ victim arriving at the scene on a scooter. The suspect parked the vehicle near a tree. As soon as he parked the two-wheeler, the girl fell on the ground. He picked her up and walked into darkness leaving the vehicle behind, said a police official.

The police have retrieved the mobile phone records of the victim. Cops, who are part of the investigation, suggested that an extra-marital affair in the couple’s life was causing discord.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Bal said, “We have retrieved the mobile phone record of the victim and teams are searching for Rashpreet and another suspect in the case.” Cops said the post-mortem report mentioned strangulation and a fractured neck bone.

#Mohali