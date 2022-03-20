Lot more still needs to be done: Oldest Chandigarh Golf Club playing member

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 19

It’s tough for someone to master a sport without a coach and at a quadragenarian stage of life. However, 88-year-old Simran Singh, one of the oldest golf playing members of Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), had mastered the sport what many term a ‘miracle’.

Still an active golfer, he ensures to be on the CGC greens at least thrice a week. “It was started in late 60s after I moved to Chandigarh. I am now associated with the club for more than 35 years and had watched it (CGC) developed day by day,” said Singh, who was the first amateur Indian golfer to turn professional in India. Not only golf, he was an avid cricketer and shuttler. He had played Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh and was the 12th man for the Indian team in the unofficial Test matches against the Silver Jubilee Overseas XI.

After graduating, he moved to Punjab and represented Southern Punjab in Ranji Trophy. Thereafter, he started playing badminton and remained state champion. He joined the Punjab Sports Department as a badminton coach and gradually developed his interest in golf.

“Gradually, I coached myself. I went on to represent India in golf and also captained the side twice (1976 and 1977). I had started playing golf in my 40s, but it was a good learning stage,” said Singh.

While sharing his take on the CGC and its development, Singh said several things were needed for the development of the club and promotion of golf. “I feel happy watching junior golfers playing at the same greens,” said Singh. He said, “However, I feel there are several things, which still need to done. For example, the club should have its own filtration plant to overcome the problem of weed.”

When asked about his take on changes, he said: “We had recommended changes in the existing constitution, which were never discussed. Among those changes, the mains were that the executive committee should be reduced to eight members and a separate election should be done for the captain. It was also suggested that the term of the elected ones should be extended to two years and every year four members should replace the new ones.”

Oldest lady golfer of club

Gurbinder Johl (84) is the oldest lady golfer of the CGC. She was given a merit of award for her achievement. Her son, sixty-year-old Ajaipal Johl, is the second oldest golf playing member of the club. Ajay started playing at the age of eight and went on to coach several important dignitaries of the nation. “It’s been over 50 years now I have been attached to the sport. I have fond memories of the CGC. My father Hardial Singh Johl, who was a renowned landscapist and former head of the Chandigarh’s landscaping wing, was the one who introduced me to the sport,” said Ajaipal, who is an architect and has designed various golf courses.