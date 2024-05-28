Lotus to bloom on all seats in Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 27

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal, BJP Lok Sabha election incharge for the state Satish Poonia, Lok Sabha Election Management Committee convener Subhash Barala and others held a poll review meeting at the party office, Panchkamal, here today.

Top leaders of the party brainstormed for about three hours on the election-related data and feedback.

After the meeting, the CM said on June 4, 11 lotuses are going to bloom in Haryana and Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. He thanked people of the state for voting despite the scorching heat on May 25

The Chief Minister said he would campaign in Punjab from Tuesday.

