Lotus to bloom on all seats in Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Panchkula, May 27
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal, BJP Lok Sabha election incharge for the state Satish Poonia, Lok Sabha Election Management Committee convener Subhash Barala and others held a poll review meeting at the party office, Panchkamal, here today.
Top leaders of the party brainstormed for about three hours on the election-related data and feedback.
After the meeting, the CM said on June 4, 11 lotuses are going to bloom in Haryana and Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. He thanked people of the state for voting despite the scorching heat on May 25
The Chief Minister said he would campaign in Punjab from Tuesday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...