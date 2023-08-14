Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 13

A raid was carried out at Galaxy Bubble Sky Lounge Bar in Sector 10 last night, which was led by DCP Sumer Pratap Singh. During the raid, six hookahs were seized and a case was registered under Sections 144, 188, 269, 270, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the manager and owner.

The DCP said clubs, bars, cafes and lounge bars often served nicotine-laced hookahs with various harmful and addictive substances. These substances posed serious health risks and could lead to the spread of various infectious diseases. In light of these concerns, a complete ban on hookahs was imposed in the city under Section 144 on July 22.

Any club or lounge bar found serving hookahs will be dealt with strictly and legal action taken against the violators. Police monitoring and raids will continue, he said. The raiding team also included ACP (Headquarters) Surendra Singh and Jagdish Chandra Singh, in charge of Sector 10 police station.

