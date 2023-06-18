Lounge bars raided in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 17

In a bid to crack down on illegal activities and ensure compliance with regulations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Pratap Singh led a series of late-night raids on various lounge bars in the city.

The targeted establishments included Veda, Escape, Alif Laila, Coco, Chamber, Purple Frog and others within the city. The operations involved a thorough scan of CCTV footage to identify any illegal or anti-social activities in the Veda and Escape lounge bars.

The DCP instructed all lounge bar owners to adhere to the prescribed closure time and comply with government regulations. He said any violations of laws or rules would result in immediate and stringent action.

Besides, customers were reminded not to engage in unruly behaviour after consuming alcohol and follow guidelines set forth by the Excise Department. Bouncers employed at establishments were instructed to refrain from altercations and promptly report any incident to the police by dialling 112 or contacting the respective police station or outpost.

The DCP warned residents against consumption of alcohol inside or outside vehicles at public spaces. He said anyone found drinking in such places or driving under the influence if liquor would face severe consequences under the Excise Act 2020.

A commando unit and the police control room (PCR) team has been deployed in the lounge bar areas to prevent any anti-social activities.

Customers sensitised to norms

