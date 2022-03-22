Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), who polled 505 votes, won the top post of the Chandigarh Golf Club by a margin of 99 votes in the results of the annual general election announced today. He beat Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd), who polled 406 votes, and SPS Ghai (260 votes) in a three-cornered contest in which 1,154 members cast their vote yesterday.

The counting of votes for the 11 executive committee members of the club was also held. Thirty-one candidates were in the fray.

A beaming Colonel Chahal posed for pictures with his teammates after the result for the post of president was declared this afternoon.

His main poll agenda during his campaigning was a reduction in the bar and catering charges. Commonly known as ‘Bobby’ Chahal, the newly elected president said his main focus would be on “performance with honesty”. “We will have a meeting of the newly elected executive committee tomorrow evening and lay out the future course of action,” he said.

It is for the first time that a triangular contest was witnessed in the 1,800-member club with a history of around six decades. Club members said it was the highest turnout in the history of the club elections.

“It was a record turnout yesterday, probably because it was a triangular contest and every candidate had mobilised supporters. The weather was hot, with sun beating down, yet members waited patiently to support their candidates,” Colonel Chahal said.

After retiring from the Army in 1997, Colonel Chahal runs a security agency. He has won all three times he contested the CGC poll. This time, he has bagged the top post. He was elected the secretary in 2018.

About the club elections

The last time elections were held in the Golf Club was in 2018. In 2019, the president and the executive committee were elected unanimously. The 2020 poll was deferred due to Covid-19 while in 2021, the president and the executive committee was again elected unanimously. Ravibir Singh Grewal was unanimously chosen for the top post in January 2021.

