Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Chandigarh, March 21

Lieutenant Colonel HS Chahal (retd) won the top post of the Chandigarh Golf Club in the results declared for the annual general election (2022) on Monday.

He secured 505 votes and won by a margin of 99 votes.

He beat Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) (406 votes) and SPS Ghai (260 votes) in a three-cornered contest in which 1,154 members cast their vote on Sunday.

The counting of votes for the 11 executive committee members of the club is under way. Thirty-one candidates are in the fray.

In the six decades of history of the club, it is for the first time that a triangular contest was witnessed in the 1,800 member-club. The club members said it was the highest turnout in the history of the club elections.

A beaming Lt Col Chahal posed for pictures with his teammates after the result for the post of president was declared in the afternoon.