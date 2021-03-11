Lt Gen Vijay Nair is new Chief of Staff, Western Command

Chandigarh, May 6
Lt Gen Vijay B Nair has been appointed as the Chief of Staff, Western Command.
On assuming charge today, he paid tributes to martyrs at the Veer Smriti war memorial in a solemn ceremony held at the Chandimandir Military Station. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and vigour.
