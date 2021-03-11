Ludhiana firm gives demo of e-bike in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 25

Representatives of the AK Product Company of Ludhiana gave demo of electric bike to Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal in the city today. Earlier, the company had given demo of an electric cycle.

After witnessing the performance of the electric bike and taking its test ride Goyal said, “The Municipal Corporation is bringing electric cycles, bikes and buses in the city to reduce the pollution level. Under this project, work has been allotted to a private company.”

“Hundred e-bikes and 100 electric cycles will be parked at selected places in different sectors of the city. Charging stations will also be built on the spot so that people do not have to depend on any other vehicle,” Goyal added.

The project would start in two months after the construction of 20 charging stations, said Goyal.

“The project will held people commute from one place to another. Even schoolchildren will be able to ride electric bike easily. Many times students and others, who come to the city for appearing in competitive exams, do not get any transport after alighting from bus. In such a situation, this electric bicycle and bike will help,” Goyal added. Goyal informed that 40 electric buses would also be deployed on city roads. Earlier, people were availing benefit of 200 cycles plying in the city, Goyal added