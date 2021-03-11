Lumpy skin disease: Animal Husbandry Dept team inspects gaushalas in Kalka

Panchkula, August 18
A team of the Animal Husbandry Department, led by Deputy Director Anil Banwala, today visited Kamdhenu Gaushala, Radheshyam Gaushala and Brahmrishi Bawra Gaushala in Virat Nagar, Kalka, and took stock of the lumpy skin disease.
Banwala said the condition of cows in gaushalas was normal. So far, no cow lost its life in any of the gaushalas in the district. He said in order to prevent the spread of the disease, necessary guidelines had been issued by the Animal Husbandry Department. He said the vaccine work was almost complete in these cowsheds.
Dr Surendra Kumar Duhan, Sub-Divisional Officer, Kalka, Dr Rupram, Veterinary Doctor, Pinjore, and other officials concerned were among those present on this occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...