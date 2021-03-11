Lumpy skin disease: Animal Husbandry Dept team inspects gaushalas in Kalka

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 18

A team of the Animal Husbandry Department, led by Deputy Director Anil Banwala, today visited Kamdhenu Gaushala, Radheshyam Gaushala and Brahmrishi Bawra Gaushala in Virat Nagar, Kalka, and took stock of the lumpy skin disease.

Banwala said the condition of cows in gaushalas was normal. So far, no cow lost its life in any of the gaushalas in the district. He said in order to prevent the spread of the disease, necessary guidelines had been issued by the Animal Husbandry Department. He said the vaccine work was almost complete in these cowsheds.

Dr Surendra Kumar Duhan, Sub-Divisional Officer, Kalka, Dr Rupram, Veterinary Doctor, Pinjore, and other officials concerned were among those present on this occasion.