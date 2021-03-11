Lumpy skin disease: Panchkula MC completes fogging at all gaushalas

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 21

To check the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has completed fogging at all gaushalas falling under its jurisdiction.

Divulging details, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said fogging was being done continuously to reduce the risk of disease in cows due to mosquitoes. Fogging was done at Shri Krishna Gaushala, Saketri; Shri Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham, Majri, Sector 1; Madhav Gaushala, Sukhdarshanpur; and Naggal Gaushala.

Goyal said as the infection was spreading rapidly, people were also making constant efforts to save their milch cattle from this disease. He said if any animal showed early symptoms, get it checked from a veterinary doctor.

