M Venkaiah Naidu's visit leads to traffic jams in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 6

Traffic snarls were witnessed in the city during Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Panjab University. Traffic at various points, including the old Airport light point and the Tribune chowk, was halted.

The Vice-President, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, visited the campus for the 69th convocation of the university.

The cavalcade moved through the Airport light point towards the Tribune chowk from where it went towards the Transport light point and the Punjab Governor house from where it went to Panjab University.

Since it was officer hour, serpentine queues of vehicles were witnessed in different locations, including the Airport light point and the Tribune chowk. Naidu’s visit also led to traffic snarls on the road near the PGI and Panjab University.

The road dividing the PGI and the PU was also vacated during the VP’s visit and buses were also not allowed to get parked at the bus stop outside the PGI. Visitors to the PGI were also inconvenienced due to the restrictions imposed by the police.

Some officer-goers got late for their office and several took to the social media to complain the traffic police about long jam.

A motorist, while stuck in traffic at the Airport light point, uploaded a post about getting stuck in traffic jam from over 10 minutes. Another motorist posted the pictures of traffic jam on Twitter. It took over 15 minutes for traffic flow to get normalised after the road was thrown open for commuters. — TNS

