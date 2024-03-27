Mac Sarin’s autobiography unveils tapestry of memories

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 26

When Manmohan Lal Sarin aka Mac Sarin says, “I Did It My Way,” many find themselves yearning to do it his way. Yet, to craft a narrative tapestry interwoven with threads of nostalgia and philosophical reflection requires a touch only city’s luminary Sarin can master.

For the inane, “I Did It My Way” may just be the title of his coffee table pictorial autobiography released this afternoon during a captivating and profane event. But Chandigarh’s literary connoisseurs –– gathered during the evening suffused with nostalgia and profound introspection –– found themselves delving into the very fabric of Chandigarh’s illustrious past and the lives intertwined within its drapery.

The launch transcended the conventional bounds of literary events as it stirred the seasoned souls of the city’s senior residents, plunging them deep into the abyss of youth and memory lane. An esteemed panel of guests added a touch of grandeur to the occasion. The event turned out to be an unforgettable ode to a life well-lived with Justice Augustine George of the Supreme Court joining other luminaries –– former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and former chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Justice SS Sodhi, Sarin’s elder brother and former IAS officer Jawahar Lal Sarin, motivational speaker and former IAS officer Vivek Atray and his childhood friend Noni Chawla. The proceeds of the book will go to the blood bank society.

With each turn of the page, Sarin unfurls a narrative rich in anecdotes and encounters with the who’s who of Chandigarh, offering the readers a rare glimpse into the inner sanctum of the city’s elite. Through Sarin’s lens, Chandigarh emerges not merely as a geographical entity, but a living, breathing entity pulsating with the aspirations and endeavors of its denizens.

Sarin, a towering figure renowned for his multifaceted contributions, has long been a stalwart of Chandigarh’s socio-cultural landscape. A senior advocate, former advocate general of two states, president of Alliance Française Le Corbusier de Chandigarh since 1990, and the founder chairman of SJOBA Foundation – among other things, Sarin’s indelible mark on the city’s ethos is undeniable.

The essence of Sarin’s opus resonates on three profound levels, each unveiling a facet of existence intertwined with Chandigarh’s illustrious history. Jawahar Lal Sarin believes the book delves into the personal, offering a glimpse into the Sarin family’s narrative— from the innocence of childhood to the ardor of youth, culminating in a life defined by contentment, dedication and unwavering commitment.

But it is the third level of interpretation that truly elevates Sarin’s work to the realm of the profound. Embedded within each anecdote lies a poignant reflection on the intrinsic value of human relationships.

Sarin imparts a timeless wisdom, asserting that success in life is not measured solely by material achievements but by the depth of our connections and the richness of our bonds.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.