MACT awards Rs 56-lakh relief to Panchkula man hurt in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed the driver of a car and an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 56,42,344 to Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Panchkula, Haryana, who was injured in a road accident three years ago.

Khurana filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, through advocate Gurpreet Sharma.

In the petition, he said on June 12, 2018 he was heading to Panchkula from Zirakpur in his car. When he was about to cross the traffic signal at the Hallo Majra light point, a Honda City car collided with his car from the left side.

An eyewitness called the PCR, which took him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in an unconscious state. A was also registered against the car driver.

In the petition, Khurana said he was a businessman running a travel company and was personally earning yearly income of Rs 3.5 lakh approximately whereas the travel company was earning gross total income of Rs 10 lakh.

In view of his loss and other expenses, he sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore. He said he did not fully recover after the accident. He was declared 60 per cent permanently disabled by doctors. He lost his body balance after the accident and was not able to walk properly.

In reply, the driver denied all allegations. He alleged that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the claimant himself. The insurance company also alleged that the accident took place due to the negligence of the claimant himself as he was driving the vehicle at a fast speed.

After hearing the arguments and examining the witnesses, Gurbir Singh, presiding officer, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, said it was proved on record that the driver caused the accident resulting into injuries to the claimant. The Tribunal said in view of this, the petition was partly allowed and respondents are directed to pay a compensation of Rs 56,42,344 to the claimant. The amount included hospitalisation charges, medical bills, transportation charges, loss of future earnings and loss of amenities.