MACT gives Rs 20 lakh relief to accident victim’s kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, a car driver and its owner to pay a compensation of Rs 20,81,416 to the wife, three minor children and parents of a person, Jasvir Singh, who died in a road accident three years ago.

The claimant, Rita, and others filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, through counsel Ashwani Arora. In the petition, the claimants, all residents of Bossar Kalan village, Patiala district, Punjab, said Jasvir Singh was going to a mega shopping store in Zirakpur from Chhatbir on his motorcycle on April 21, 2019. When he reached near Shatabgaa village, a car came at a fast speed from behind and hit the motorcycle. As a result, the biker fell on the road and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi. Owing to his serious condition, he was referred to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to the injuries the same day.

The claimants said Jasvir was working at Chhatbir Zoo, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi tehsil, SAS Nagar district, and was earning Rs 12,000 per month. They sought a compensation of Rs 70 lakh, along with interest @ 12 per cent per annum.

The car driver and the owner denied the allegations and said the police had registered a false case against them under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station.

The car driver and its owner denied all charges and alleged that the police had registered a false case against the respondent number 1 (car driver) in connivance with the claimants. They said all allegations made in the petition were totally wrong and a prayer had been made to dismiss the claim petition.

After hearing the arguments, Jaibir Singh, presiding officer, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, directed the respondents to pay a compensation of Rs 20,81,416 to the claimants with interest @ 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation.