MACT gives Rss 10 lakh relief to minor accident victim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed an Insurance company, the driver and the owner of a car to pay a compensation amount of Rs 10,11,649 to a nine-year-old girl, who suffered injuries in a road accident five years ago.

Simran, a resident of Buterla village, Sector 41 Chandigarh, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, through advocate Ashwani Arora.

In the petition, she said after attending tuition classes, she was coming to her house, along with her mother, in Buterla village on foot on November 2, 2015. A car, which came at a fast speed from the Buterla side, struck against her and ran over her foot and leg. She was taken to the Government Hospital, Sector 6, from where she was referred to the PGI. The accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by the car driver. A criminal case was also registered against the car driver.

The girl said she could not attend her classes as she remained bedridden for eight months. Due to her disability, she was unable to walk, run, sit, squat and lift heavy weight. She would not be in a position to secure any employment where physical fitness was required. Her marriage prospects had also been adversely affected. Due to the accident, she had to wear a special shoe, which was required for lifetime and needed to be replaced after periodic time.

The car driver denied the allegations and said no accident took place with the car in question.

After hearing the arguments, Dr Rajneesh, presiding officer, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, directed the respondents to pay a compensation of Rs 10,11,649 to the claimant. The amount includes the compensation of Rs 9,07,200 (loss of future working incapacity), Rs 9,449 (medical expenses), Rs 15,000 (pain and suffering) Rs 50,000 (expenses for attendant), Rs 10,000 (transportation expenses) Rs 10,000 (special diet) and Rs 10,000 for loss of amenities.