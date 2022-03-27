Mahajan is Badminton Assn of India's joint secy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Local badminton coach Surinder Mahajan, general secretary of the Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) and former national-level coach, has been elected as the joint secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Mahajan was elected as the joint secretary during the BAI’s annual general meeting (AGM), held at Guwahati, Assam.

The meeting was also attended by the BAI president and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“It’s an honour and a big responsibility to become the joint secretary of the BAI. I will perform my duty without any hesitation,” said Mahajan. The AGM was also attended by Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, CBA.

Mahajan has worked with Indian badminton teams for more than 20 years.

“As the general secretary of the CBA, lots of developmental work had been done and several facilities and incentives had been provided to the talented and result-oriented players,” said Parmar.

He said the CBA was planning to conduct several tournaments during the current calendar year to give maximum exposure to players to enhance their performance at the national/international levels.