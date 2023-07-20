Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya

Students of the school participated in different activities, including drawing and poster-making competitions, with great zeal and enthusiasm to celebrate World Population Day.

Blue Bird, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school organised a special assembly to honour the legacy and promote the teachings of Nelson Mandela. The event was a celebration of the life and times of Mandela and the values of love, freedom and justice, the legacy of the peace icon. Students presented articles and audio-visual presentations to mark the occasion. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar guided the students to follow the path of non-violence shown by Mandela and help the needy.

Mount Carmel, Mohali

A special workshop was conducted for the teachers of the school by a renowned pathology laboratory and they were detailed about cervical cancer. The aim of the workshop was to spread awareness on cervical cancer.

New India Sr Sec, Panchkula

The school held its investiture. The event began with the lighting of lamp followed by a speech by the Principal, who said the ceremony was not just about bestowing titles, but about conferring responsibilities on the members to take charge of the school and take it to heights with their leadership and decision-making skills, communication and teamwork. Badges and sashes were awarded to the head boy and head girl along with other council members. The event concluded with singing of the national anthem.

#Panchkula