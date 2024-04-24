Chandigarh Mahila Congress chief Deepa Asdhir Dubey removed

Chandigarh, April 23
The All-India Mahila Congress has relieved city Mahila Congress president Deepa Asdhir Dubey from her post with immediate effect, and dissolved the state executive.
Dubey has been at the forefront of protests against Congress city unit president HS Lucky after Manish Tewari was named party candidate for the city Lok Sabha seat.
The high command appointed Nandita Hooda, vice president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee, as acting president of unit.
