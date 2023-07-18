Mahira, Nihaal win golf titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

Mahira Sharma claimed the girls’ category E title, with a score of 63, during the 16th Chandigarh Juniors/Sub Juniors Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The event was inaugurated by Chandigarh Golf Association president PS Pruthi.

In the boys’ category E, Nihaal Cheema (37) claimed the first position, followed by Zorawar Singh Chahal (42) at the second place and Vishnu Mandal (51) at the third spot. Kavya won the girls’ category D event with a score of 103, while Malhar Singh (119) finished second and Ekamveer Kaur Bath (132) claimed the third position. Divjot Gupta (79) won the boys’ category D event, followed by Jot Sarup (83) and Rudraj Diwan (91) at second and third positions, respectively. Ojaswini Mahajan (84) emerged as the sole winner of the girls’ category C, while Jaibir Singh Kang (66) claimed the first position in the boys’ event, while Hriday Rilach (77) finished second and Rehaan Singh Chouhan (78) claimed third position.

Prabhleen Kaur won the girls’ category B title with a score of 89, followed by Precious Bansal (93) and Ganika Goyal (109), whereas Ranvijay won the boys’ event with a score of 78, followed by Krish Chawla (80) and Sanath Jindal (93). Aarushi Bhanot (80) remained the sole winner of the girls’ category A, while Kuldeep Dhesi won the boys’ event with a score of 65. Ajay Kumar claimed the second position with a score of 76 (better back 9), while Ayaan Gupta managed the third position with an identical score of 76. Gupta also won the Nearest to the Pin (3rd Hole) in category A. His ball was 4.8 feet away from the hole. Dhesi, meanwhile, won the longest drive (4th fairway) event by hitting a 290 yard shot. Director of Sports (Chandigarh) Sourabh Kumar Arora honoured the winners on the occasion.